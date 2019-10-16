FILE- In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, Veronique Pozner places her hand next to artwork made by her son Noah's before testifying before a hearing of a legislative subcommittee reviewing gun laws at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Conn. Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, the parents of Noah Pozner, wrote Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg a letter published Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in The Guardian asking him asking Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to remove hateful and harassing comments posted by conspiracy theorists who say the shooting never happened. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)