Arrest made in fatal shooting of 9-year-old girl in Minneapolis By MATT SEPIC Minnesota Public Radio News Annie Granlund Associate Editor Author instagram Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 Updated 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An arrest has been made in the killing of Trinity Ottoson-Smith, a 9-year-old girl shot while playing on a trampoline outside a Minneapolis home last May.A 19-year-old has been jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Wednesday as it announced the arrest.In a statement, the BCA said the man was taken into custody at his Minneapolis home after the bureau "developed information about the shooting."MPR News typically does not name suspects until they are charged with a crime.Trinity was an unintended target of a drive-by shooting as she played at a friend’s house, the BCA said. She died 12 days after she was shot.She’d been the second child to die from a gunshot wound in the city in as many weeks last spring.Six-year-old Aniya Allen had been riding in her mother’s car on May 17 when they were suddenly caught in an exchange of gunfire near 36th and Penn avenues North. She later died at a hospital. © 2020 Minnesota Public Radio. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hospitalization Intensive Care Minnesota Medicine Hospital Immunology Data Test Rate Metrics High School Andrew Ewald Student Sport Tim Dittberner Athletic Competition Incident Coach Minneapolis Arrest Shooting Bca Crime Criminal Law Trinity Drive-by Shooting Custody Annie Granlund Associate Editor Author instagram Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Drunk teen allegedly stole vehicle from Uber driver Viaduct park proposals include skate ribbon, splash pad, amphitheater Faribault teen injured in freeway crash Girls wrestling steps into spotlight Saturday with 1st-ever MSHSL section tournament Apartment complex proposed on city-owned property Upcoming Events Feb 23 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23 FHS Class of 63 Lunch Wed, Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23 Wednesday Wear Wed, Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Feb 23, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices