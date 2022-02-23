An arrest has been made in the killing of Trinity Ottoson-Smith, a 9-year-old girl shot while playing on a trampoline outside a Minneapolis home last May.

A 19-year-old has been jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Wednesday as it announced the arrest.

In a statement, the BCA said the man was taken into custody at his Minneapolis home after the bureau "developed information about the shooting."

MPR News typically does not name suspects until they are charged with a crime.

Trinity was an unintended target of a drive-by shooting as she played at a friend’s house, the BCA said. She died 12 days after she was shot.

She’d been the second child to die from a gunshot wound in the city in as many weeks last spring.

Six-year-old Aniya Allen had been riding in her mother’s car on May 17 when they were suddenly caught in an exchange of gunfire near 36th and Penn avenues North. She later died at a hospital.

© 2020 Minnesota Public Radio. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments