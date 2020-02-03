“I get to be with my daughter every day ‘cuz I survived,” said Liana Albers, with tears streaming down her face, as she thanks the staff at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. She brought her baby, Lydia, to Regions Hospital Friday to celebrate Lydia’s first birthday with nurses and care staff that saved their lives one year ago. During labor, a year ago Friday, Liana suffered an amniotic fluid embolism, and had a seizure, an emergency C-section, then went into cardiac arrest. (AP)