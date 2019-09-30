Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is not expected to require surgery despite an MRI exam revealing a dislocated left shoulder and a slight labrum tear, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.
Trubisky will be back "sooner rather than later," per Schefter, and will travel with the Bears (3-1) to London but is unlikely to play against the Oakland Raiders (2-2) on Sunday.
Chicago coach Matt Nagy wasn't prepared to go that far, however.
"Somebody knows more than me. I think right now the report stuff can ... I've got to make sure we know where we're at," Nagy said.
Nagy also addressed whether Chicago's bye week that follows its game in London will alter its timetable for Trubisky.
Trubisky scrambled to his left before being strip-sacked by Minnesota defensive end Danielle Hunter during the first quarter of Sunday's 16-6 victory over the Vikings. Trubisky immediately extended his left arm to brace himself and hit the ground awkwardly.
