In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski speaks to the media after an NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass. Gronkowski will be in Miami for the Super Bowl. He will not be preparing for kickoff with Tom Brady and the rest of his old New England teammates. Instead, the man who retired from the Patriots and the NFL in March will be hosting his first Super Bowl party. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)