North High 10th-grader Kyree Wilson has a full morning of classes and an afternoon science field trip, but she has one thing she needs to do in between: harvest vegetables in the school’s Growing North gardens with the North High Green Team. She is joined by Candis McKelvy, a community elder volunteering with the program.
"I really enjoy being able to connect with community elders like Ms. Candis,” says Wilson. “They have taught me that growing food can be fun and a small space can be productive. I especially love that we can pick and taste things like kale and tomatoes from the garden."
Wilson is one of several north Minneapolis youth guided in agriculture and STEM by Amie Mondl, University of Minnesota Extension educator for 4-H Youth Development in Hennepin County, who has been helping youth get such hands-on experiences since 2002. The goal is to engage young people in making their own discoveries through activities that encourage problem-solving skills, while also connecting to the richness of their community. Mondl’s office is located at the Robert J. Jones University Research and Outreach-Engagement Center (UROC) in north Minneapolis, allowing her to collaborate with local community members and Extension urban agriculture experts.
The North High Green Team is open to all students who would like to gain leadership skills and learn to organically grow vegetables, fruits and herbs, from seed to harvest. Mondl first pulled together a group of youth and local volunteers in February of 2019 to clean out and revive North High School’s greenroom, which they use as their greenhouse. Next, they learned about soil and seeds, as well as how to use grow lights and turn plant waste into compost.
“Students are really excited about learning to grow food, and members of our community model leadership while sharing wisdom alongside us,” says Mondl. For two years, 4-H has partnered with the community-driven Growing North collaboration with the University of Minnesota, to provide weekly classes at North High School and in Patrick Henry High’s innovative Community Connects Academy.
The goal is to develop a diverse generation of urban agriculture leaders. 4-H helps youth learn about the entire cycle of agricultural production and sustainable urban food systems by making education accessible and practical. The experiences they have may ultimately spark an interest in agriculture-related careers, education, and community leadership.
One example is how Green Team members recently led gardening activities at North Regional Library for younger youth. “It was amazing to see them jump in and be so comfortable teaching and sharing their gardening knowledge,” Mondl recalls.
“Agriculture can be a pathway for these youth, but it doesn’t have to mean they become a farmer,” says McKelvy. “There’s the whole food industry, the science of food tasting, for example, and processing.”
In addition to successfully growing basil and other herbs, the Green Team also grew different types of microgreens. They gave many of their seedlings away to community gardens last summer. They are currently trying to figure out a way to create a watering system in their greenhouse and they are turning their attention to product development and sales, which could help them fund a future outdoor greenhouse.
“The Green Team members have created an exciting and ambitious urban agriculture action plan for their school and community,” says Mondl. “They received a lot of positive feedback when they presented their accomplishments and goals at a statewide 4-H event. And we have a great start on this school year.”