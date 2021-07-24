Note: The research found less than 0.5% of Minnesotans identified as Mormon, Orthodox Christian, Hindu, Unitarian/Universalist and New Age Rel…

DID YOU KNOW?

Think you’ve got a pretty good handle on which religions are concentrated in which parts of Minnesota?

Did you know:

• Olmsted County has the largest share of Buddhists of any county, according to the survey, at 1%. But did you know one of the largest Buddhist temples in the U.S. is in Hampton, Minnesota, just south of the Twin Cities in Dakota County?

• Olmsted County, home to Rochester, also has the highest share of Muslim residents, at 2%. This county, where jobs in the medical field have attracted people from all over the world, is also among the state’s most religiously diverse counties.

• Watonwan County, in South-Central Minnesota, has the largest share of Hispanic Catholics of any Minnesota County, at 11%. Statewide, 2% of Minnesotans identify as Hispanic Catholic.

• Hennepin County has the highest share of Black Protestant residents of any county, at 6%. Statewide, 3% of Minnesotans are Black Protestants. With big Jewish communities in several cities including Minneapolis and St. Louis Park, the county also has the highest share of Jewish residents of any Minnesota County, at 2%. Statewide, about 1% of Minnesotans are Jewish.

• Washington County has the highest share of Hindu residents, at 1%. This suburban county is home to diversifying suburbs like Woodbury, Cottage Grove and Oakdale. Statewide, less than 0.5% of Minnesotans are Hindu.

• Cottonwood County in southwest Minnesota was the state’s least religiously diverse, scoring a 0.532. The survey found Cottonwood County was 35% white evangelical Protestant, 33 percent white mainline Protestant, 13% unaffiliated and 12% white Catholic. The runners up were Faribault, Wadena, Meeker and Aitkin counties.