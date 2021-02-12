Minnesota lawmakers are beginning to confront complexities involved in ending an eviction moratorium in place for most of the COVID-19 pandemic in a way that doesn’t swamp the system.
In a Senate Housing Finance and Policy Committee hearing Thursday, property owners and tenant rights advocates debated the restrictions on evictions and lease terminations. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz imposed the state moratorium last March to protect renters from removal for financial reasons, which dovetailed with federal limits that also remain in place.
A House bill around evictions was introduced earlier this year but has yet to advance. A Senate bill will be ready for consideration soon, said Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, who chairs the committee.
The challenge, he said, will be to “find that balance” between the competing interests.
Prior to the pandemic, most eviction proceedings were connected to nonpayment of rent. Federal, income-based rental assistance is likely to continue well into 2021.