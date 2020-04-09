Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, an East Gull Lake Republican, tweeted Thursday that he’s opposed to Gov. Tim Walz‘s continued stay home order to Minnesota residents, in what could be the first crack in what had been a unified state government response to the COVID-19 crisis.
I do not approve of the Governor’s unilateral decision to continue the order to shelter at home until May 4th. We have to get on with our lives.— Paul Gazelka (@paulgazelka) April 9, 2020
Walz, the DFL governor elected in 2018, extended the order until May 4, though he exempted certain outdoor businesses including landscaping and nurseries.
The previous order was already mostly permissive, allowing 78% of workers to keep doing their jobs, for instance.
Still, Walz took early and aggressive action to try to stop the spread of COVID-19 by declaring a peacetime emergency, closing schools, bars and restaurants and cancelling big events.
He’s met with very little resistance from elected Republicans — until now.
Even Wednesday, when Walz issued the new order, Gazelka did not directly attack Walz.
“It is welcome news some businesses can open up and safely resume work, even as the stay at home order is extended,” he said in a statement, adding that he would “continue to share feedback.”
Walz has relied on a largely unified front from both elected officials, the business community and labor and other advocacy groups as he pursued drastic actions to stop the virus in Minnesota, which has now recorded more than 1,200 cases in 65 counties.
Update: Gazelka also compared Minnesota to New York and said Minnesota hospitals are well prepared given the North Star State’s smaller population. “We are ready for the surge now. Why shut MN business down for a NY sized surge?”