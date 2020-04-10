The Department of Natural Resources has implement outdoor burning restrictions in 55 Minnesota counties and portions of two others.
Those under restriction include Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Dodge, Scott and Dakota counties. Burn permits are required in the state's remaining counties including Waseca, Blue Earth, Nicollet and Sibley counites.
Below is a list of permits allowed during burning restrictions in southeast Minnesota
• Brush piles on fields that will be planted 2020
• Brush piles on hayfields
• Expired CRP grass on land that will be farmed 2020
• Brush piles that that need to be burned so a construction project can continue
• CRP acres that have been extended past the 3-year mandatory mid-management practice window (burned by the landowner or contractor)
• CRP acres that are in the third year of mandatory mid-management practice (burns by landowner or contractor)
• Cost share running fire where cost share expires this year
• CRP burns and other running fire that are contracted to a vendor to be burned in 2020
When possible multiple vehicles should be used when traveling to burns to maintain social distance between people. During the burn, maintain six feet between people during briefing and other burn activity unless a safety issue arises. If 6 foot social distance cannot be implemented safely, consider cancelling the burn.
Restrictions mean that (in an electronic burning permit county) the only burning permits that can be activated and legally burned are variance permits. A variance is a burning permit issued for over 1 acre of grass and special permits issued for large piles such as for a road construction activity or similar projects. Variances are issued by a forester and not fire wardens or purchased online. Grass fires will occur after just one drying day in spring so fire danger can change quickly this time of year. Once green up occurs, restrictions may be lifted and regular burning is again allowed.
Burning permit restrictions with variances allowed are on due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The intention is to limit interactions between those who write the permits and those who come into offices to get them. There are also concerns about first responder availability if a fire were to get away. We are waiting for the spike in cases to come down before we lift the restrictions.
During restrictions, regular burning permits purchased online by an individual and permits issued by a Fire Warden cannot be activated.
In a non-electronic permit county where permittees call a dispatch center before burning, the dispatcher would need to tell the person that their permit cannot be used unless it is for a running fire or a special issued pile permit.
3’ x 3’ recreational fires are still allowed if weather conditions are good.