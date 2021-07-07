Minnesota's First District Congressman Jim Hagedorn announced Wednesday his kidney cancer has returned.
Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage IV kidney cancer in February 2019, and has received continued care and immunotherapy at Rochester’s Mayo Clinic. After recently visiting the Mayo Clinic and undergoing several tests, Hagedorn’s doctors confirmed that his cancer has resurfaced.
Hagedorn provided the following statement:
“Over the weekend, recent tests conducted at the Mayo Clinic revealed a reoccurrence of my kidney cancer. The new diagnosis was surprising considering that just 14 weeks ago no cancer was detected. But, as every cancer survivor knows, you fight the disease each and every day. Even the best of recoveries present unexpected challenges like I am facing.
“Since initially being diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer 29 months ago, my doctors consider my response to treatment and recovery as exceptional. Since that time, I have maintained a full, active schedule in Congress, campaigned aggressively for re-election, and lived and enjoyed life to the fullest.
“Be assured, I will continue to fight for America and serve the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District with the highest level of energy and enthusiasm.
“I remain upbeat and view the future as bright. Jesus Christ is watching over me. I am fortunate to be receiving medical care from the world’s finest professionals at the Mayo Clinic. My doctors and I are very encouraged by a promising new FDA-approved cure that is available to attack this type of cancer. I am grateful to have the loving support of my wife Jennifer Carnahan, family, friends, colleagues, staff and constituents.
“The earliest possible detection and treatment of cancer and other serious illnesses provides the best chance to defeat the disease and live the longest and best life possible. I encourage anyone who has missed annual medical exams and cancer screenings to please make an appointment today. It could save your life.
“Thank you for your encouragement and prayers.”
Hagedorn, who grew up in the Martin County town of Truman, was re-elected in 2020 to the U.S. House of Representatives for a second term.