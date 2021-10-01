I generally have a pretty high tolerance for debris in my butter dish. A few crumbs … no big deal. A wayward marshmallow … just work around it. A band-aid… these things happen. But even I draw the line at boxelder bugs.
Whether they are crawling on the kitchen counter, hanging out on the porch or clinging to the sunny side of the garage, there have been a lot of boxelder bug sightings this fall.
Boxelder bug populations can be highly variable from year to year, depending on climate factors. In some years, boxelder bugs seem quite scarce. But, when a mild winter is followed by a dry summer, large populations of the bugs can seemingly come out of nowhere.
Thankfully, while these flat-bodied, orange-and-black bugs may be an annoyance, they are completely harmless to humans. Like all members of the “true bug” insect group hemiptera, they lack chewing mouthparts and, thus, lack the ability to bite. Instead, they are equipped with a long, slender, sucking mouthpiece that they use to pierce soft plant tissue and suck out the juices.
Unlike most sucking insects, however, boxelder bugs do not generally harm garden and landscape plants. The plant of choice for boxelder bugs is, as the name implies, the boxelder tree (Acer negundo). The bugs suck on the leaves and stems, but have a particular fondness for the tender flowers and seeds. Since boxelder trees are dioeceous (with separate male and female trees), boxelder bugs show a strong preference for the seed-producing female boxelder trees.
But, just because you don’t have a boxelder tree in your yard doesn’t mean that you can’t have boxelder bugs. Boxelder trees are in the maple family, and boxelder bugs also feed on many of the other varieties of maples like sugar, Norway, silver or red.
The adult female boxelder bug (Boisea trivittatus) lays her dark red eggs in the spring, usually on the trunks and branches of host trees. After hatching, the young bugs move down to the ground where they can be found amid the mulch of landscaping plants in early summer, feeding on fallen flowers, seeds and leaves.
The young boxelder bugs (called nymphs) change gradually as they grow, progressing through several stages — a process known as incomplete metamorphosis. After the boxelder nymphs develop into adults, they move back up into the trees where they find mates and lay eggs in the trees (usually around July). These eggs then hatch, and the cycle begins again.
Boxelder bugs usually produce two generations per summer. The second generation of bugs reaches adulthood around September, and it is this second generation of adult bugs that must survive the winter to lay eggs in the spring.
Like the infamous Asian ladybird beetles, boxelder bugs key in on bright light and heat as they congregate around structures that might make for suitable winter shelters. For this reason, they are drawn to our homes on sunny autumn days where they often find gaps, cracks and other ways to crawl into our homes.
As houseguests go, they aren’t the worst… They won’t bite, won’t eat your houseplants, and won’t multiply. They will poop on your drapes, but I suppose that’s always a risk you take when any houseguest is over. Ironically, these bugs don’t actually want to be active inside your home. They would much prefer to be dormant in cooler temperatures since, remaining active at room temperature will result in starvation.
Even so, some people have quirky little hang-ups about having bugs in their toothpaste and prefer to keep the bugs out. The best way to keep them out, of course, is to take some time next summer to seal the cracks around the foundation, doors and windows of your house.
Some exterior sprays are effective, but they probably pose a greater health risk to your family than the bugs themselves. Homemade detergent sprays do work, but only if you can spray directly onto the bugs — so you will need to quit your job to stay home and reapply the spray frequently. Boiling water will also kill them but, then again, so will dynamite — and that feels like overkill.
The best way to remove large infestations is to suck them up with a vacuum cleaner (rubber-band a sleeve of pantyhose inside the nozzle if you want to save the bugs and release them outdoors).
My advice is to relax, kick back with a bowl of popcorn, let the boxelder bugs do what they do, and enjoy the free entertainment. I’ll bring the butter.