The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development recently hosted an information session to share details about $41 million available for statewide economic redevelopment.
The second round of funding through the Main Street Economic Revitalization Program provided DEED funding to award grants to partner organizations to establish programs targeting specific main streets and commercial corridors in their regions that will, in turn, fund economic development and redevelopment projects.
These projects will address the greatest needs that have arisen in our communities since March 15, 2020 and spur economic revitalization across Minnesota.
A recording of the information session, with details about eligibility and applying for funding, is now available on the DEED YouTube channel.
“In the second round of this program, we are looking to expand on the efforts to help Minnesota recover from the crisis of the last two years,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “Not only will these investments create jobs, they will also help energize economic revitalization throughout communities across Minnesota.”
Proposals are accepted from eligible partner organizations, which include foundations engaged in economic development; community development financial institutions; and nonprofit organizations engaged in housing and commercial development. The request for proposals is open and proposals are due by Feb. 28.
“This is a unique opportunity for nonprofit partner organizations to lead revitalization efforts in their communities,” said DEED Deputy Commissioner of Economic Development and Research Kevin McKinnon. “We hope to see a broad range of creative proposals.”
Partner organizations selected for grants will then launch programs in their communities to provide grants and loans to businesses, nonprofit organizations and developers – funds which can be used for the demolition, repair, renovation and construction of eligible projects.
The first round of grants awarded $38 million and up to $41 million is available in this second round. It is expected that at least half the funds in the second round will be awarded to partner organizations serving communities outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area.
Main Street Revitalization Program partner organizations will be publicly announced in the spring of 2022.