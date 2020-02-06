MANCHESTER, N.H — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar met with voters Thursday at Southern New Hampshire University and urged the importance of foreign policy before Tuesday’s primary election.
The crowd in the university’s hospitality center listened to introductions from Brig. Gen. Kevin Ryan and former ambassador to Saudi Arabia Jim Smith before Klobuchar took the podium. Ryan said the Minnesota senator was “not a soundbite candidate,” to which Klobuchar gave a quizzical look, but concluded saying America’s foreign policy needed some “Midwest common sense.” Klobuchar discussed, among other topics, US-Canada relations, Afghanistan, coronavirus and the consequences of partisanship in foreign policy.
Following brief remarks about being “bolted to her desk for the past two weeks,” and the “courage” of Mitt Romney voting to convict Donald Trump on one of two articles of impeachment, Klobuchar laid out her foreign policy plans.
Consistent with a Dec. 13 speech at the Council on Foreign Relations, Klobuchar focused on “five Rs”: Restoring American leadership, repairing alliances, rejoining international agreements, reasserting American values and responding appropriately.
“That means no tweets at 4 a.m. in your bathrobe,” Klobuchar said.
While many issues, such as relations with North Korea and alliance with Kurds, have been foreign policy talking points throughout the campaign, Klobuchar commented on a topic that couldn’t have been predicted even a month ago, she said — coronavirus.
“It is a stark reminder, as we saw with Ebola, of the threats posed by infectious diseases,” Klobuchar said. “Another tragic example of how you can't just close your eyes to the rest of the world.”
Following Klobuchar’s remarks, the floor was opened to audience members for questions. Concord native Sam Tardiff asked the Minnesota Senator if she supported legislation that would support “no first use,” a policy that would prevent the United States from utilizing nuclear weapons before another nation in any conflict.
Klobuchar said she believes reducing the threat of nuclear arms is important, but she was unable to commit to “no first use” because she didn’t “want to limit our ability to respond.”
Tardiff, who has travelled to different New Hampshire events to get candidates' comments on the issue of nuclear weapon use, said he was not satisfied with Klobuchar’s response.
Thursday’s event was hosted by the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire. About 50% of attendees were members of the World Affairs Council, many of whom have attended similar events with other candidates in the past, executive director Tim Horgan said.
“We’re the platform,” Horgan said. “Not the voice.”
Klobuchar believes that there has been a recent breakdown in foreign relations, said, partially because of Donald Trump, but hoped attendees could see how much she “loved working on foreign relations.”
“It is really an opportunity that we need to seize on,” Klobuchar said. “It's an opportunity that's going to help us with the rights around the world. It's going to help us with our economic needs in this country, as well as our security.”