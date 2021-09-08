Former Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka announced Wednesday he’s running for governor.
Speaking to cheering supporters at the Minnesota Capitol, Gazelka said the state’s future was at a “crossroads,” as he took aim at DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
Gazelka criticized Walz for shutting businesses and schools during the COVID-19 pandemic and faulted him for the virus outbreak in nursing homes. He also jabbed the governor for his response to the social unrest last year following the murder of George Floyd, saying Walz didn’t move quickly enough to restore order.
“Tim Walz says he wants one Minnesota, but I’ve never seen Minnesotans more divided, angry and afraid than they are today,” Gazelka said. “Is this the road we want to go down?”
Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, joins several Republicans vying for the party's nomination, including state Sen. Michelle Benson of Ham Lake and former state Sen. Scott Jensen of Chaska.
Last week, Gazelka announced he was stepping down as Senate majority leader in what was a prelude to his gubernatorial announcement. He has said he would not both run for governor and serve as majority leader and that he will leave the Senate at the end of his term no matter what happens.
Gazelka, 61, has been in the Senate since 2011 and was elected majority leader in 2017.
Walz has not officially announced a reelection campaign, but he has been raising money and is widely expected to run for a second term.