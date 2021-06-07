Weather Alert

...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON... Hot, dry, and breezy conditions are expected this afternoon. Relative humidity values will drop to between 20 and 30 percent across much of the area this afternoon, with the driest conditions expected from west central into central Minnesota. In addition, southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph will gust to around 20 mph at times through early afternoon before decreasing going into the evening hours. This combination of breezy conditions with low relative humidity will create elevated fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. The primary time frame of increased risk today is from 12 PM CDT through 8 PM CDT.