A federal jury on Thursday convicted a Hopkins man in connection with the opioid overdose deaths of 11 people across the country.
Federal prosecutors said customers of Aaron Broussard purchased what they thought was 4-fluoroamphetamine, or 4-FA, a stimulant that’s similar to Adderall. Instead, the 31-year-old man allegedly sent them fatal doses of fentanyl.
The jury returned guilty verdicts on all 17 counts, including distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. That charge alone carries a 20-year mandatory minimum sentence.
David Masik of Racine, Wis., whose 25-year-old daughter Devon Masik died of an overdose, said after the verdict that after six years, his family finally has some closure.
“There was so much information, so many witnesses, so many documents, and it was such a convoluted mess and they really just pulled everything together, very concise, very coherent,” Masik said, praising the work of federal prosecutors in the trial. “They did a really great job.”
Larry Beimel said the death of his brother, Scott, on April 17, 2016 came as a painful shock to their family.
“The medical examiner said it was a heart attack, and heart attacks do run in families,” his brother said.
The family would learn much later that Scott Beimel had purchased what he may have believed was a stimulant from a website called plantfoodusa.net. But federal prosecutors allege that the owner of that website, Aaron Broussard, sent two grams of pure fentanyl instead.
Aaron Morrison, Broussard’s defense attorney, focused on the medical evidence and urged jurors to question it. He said in his closing arguments Wednesday that many of the autopsy reports never mentioned fentanyl. He also questioned whether it was his client’s fentanyl caused the 11 deaths.
Morrison also argued that 4-FA is not on the list of controlled substances.
Obviously, the jury did not agree with that. Morrison declined to comment on the verdict Thursday.
Broussard has been jailed since he was first charged in late 2016. He’s expected to remain in the Sherburne County Jail pending his sentencing.
In court last week, Broussard’s attorney Aaron Morrison said his client never knowingly sold fentanyl as the charges allege. He added that by selling what Broussard thought was an “analog” stimulant not on the controlled substance list, Broussard “believed he’d found a product that was on the right side of the law.”
But prosecutor Melinda Williams said that under the law “you don’t get a pass because you were mistaken about the drug you distribute.”