MINNEAPOLIS — A Delta Air Lines pilot had already boarded a plane when he was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol this week, according to a Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport official.
TSA randomly increases screening in different locations and, on Tuesday they were conducting additional checks of flight crew, said Patrick Hogan, airport spokesman.
They came across a man “who left the screening line upon realization of additional screening,” according to an Airport Police Department report. “Subject was later found to be in possession of an alcoholic container and was suspected to be impaired.”
Gabriel Lyle Schroeder’s “suspicious behavior” in the security line led TSA to contact Airport Police and officers went to his plane, Hogan said.
Police conducted a preliminary test and arrested Schroeder, 37, of Rosemount, shortly after 11 a.m. on suspicion of being impaired by alcohol. Under state law, it’s illegal for someone to fly a plane with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.04 or more.
Flight 1728 to San Diego was scheduled to depart MSP airport at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Delta Air Lines website. It left at 1:54 p.m. The aircraft was an Airbus A321 which typically can carry almost 200 passengers.
Hogan said he was told by police there were passengers on board, though he didn’t have information about how many.
Schroeder was released from custody about 2:20 p.m., pending the results of additional testing. Hogan did not release Schroeder’s BAC from the preliminary test.
Schroeder could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
In a statement, Delta Air Lines said: “Delta’s alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation. Delta is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation.”
Hogan said instances like Tuesdays are rare, though “it’s not something you ever want to see.” Hogan said he’s worked for MSP for 19 years and said this might be the third instance he’s seen of a pilot arrested.
“Like with any other crime, if anyone reports a suspicion, we investigate,” Hogan said. “Frankly, flight crews will often police themselves because they don’t want to fly with a pilot who’s under the influence.”