A Faribault-based National Guard unit is among those activated Thursday to help ensure the safety and protection to residents of Minneapolis, St. Paul and the surrounding communities.
"Our troops are trained to protect life, preserve property and ensure people's right to peacefully demonstrate," said Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General.
Overnight soldiers supported multiple missions with Minneapolis Fire Station Six, provided security around the St. Paul Capitol Complex and assisted the State Patrol with civil disturbance support.
Also activate are "soldiers and airmen of the 34th Military Police Company in Stillwater, 257th Military Police Company in Monticello, 1-151st Field Artillery Battalion headquartered in Montevideo, 147th Human Resources Company in Brooklyn Park, 224th Transportation Company in Faribault and 133rd Airlift Wing were directed to immediately report for State Active Duty in-processing and information briefings," said Task Force Commander Lt. Col. Troy Fink.
The in-processing of soldiers and airmen onto state active duty continued throughout the night, with nearly 500 soldiers and airmen in position to support rotating missions by morning.
The National Guard will provide support to civil authorities as long as directed in order to ensure the safety of people and property.