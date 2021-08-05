Gov.Tim Walz on Thursday issued an executive order lifting hours of service regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel in Minnesota, helping to ensure the efficient transport of fuel to small businesses and drought-stressed farmers.
“This step will help ensure Minnesotans get the fuel they need at a busy time this summer,” said Walz. “Whether you’re making plans for harvest in the middle of a drought or running a gas station that’s depended on by motorists heading Up North and locals alike, we need to make sure Minnesotans have the fuel necessary to get where they’re going and keep our local economies running.”
Fuel terminals across the state, including those at Mankato, Marshall, Sauk Center, Alexandria, St. Paul Park, Wrenshall and East Grand Forks, have experienced shortages or outages of gasolines, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol and biodiesel. Local businesses such as gas stations and convenience stores have been impacted by the shortage. Mining operations in northern Minnesota have also been impacted, and reliable access to fuel is critical for farming communities as they prepare for the upcoming harvest season.
Just a day earlier Walz says he would support an aid package in a special session next month, when lawmakers will also decide how to spend $250 million in COVID-19 pandemic pay for frontline workers.
The governor got an earful at Farmfest in Redwood County Wednesday from farmers and ranchers seeking drought relief, KMSP-TV reported.
“There will be some farmers that will be driven off the farm through no choice of their own,” said Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish.
Agriculture officials said livestock and specialty crop farmers are hardest hit because their insurance generally covers less than corn and soybean farmers.
House Speaker Melissa Hortman said a financial relief package could be modeled after previous aid that lawmakers approved after flooding.
“This drought is clearly a natural disaster that merits a state response,” said Hortman. “How we distribute aid and who exactly needs aid really depends on the market and the harvest and as soon as we know enough, we’ll start to put a package together. There are lot of unanswered questions right now.”
Thursday’s executive order will ease hours of service regulations and allow for the continued movement of these commodities, as carriers and drivers provide necessary and time sensitive assistance to our state. It is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 30 days.