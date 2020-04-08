Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to announce an extension to his stay-at-home order, which is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The governor told reporters Tuesday the extension would likely include some refinements, reflecting new data and modeling on how the outbreak is likely to develop, but didn't give details. He has called a 2 p.m. news conference for the announcement.
Walz said the state’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 are proving effective, but that Minnesotans shouldn’t acquire a false sense of security — the coronavirus’ peak is yet to come.
“What we’re doing is working,” Walz said, adding that Minnesota has a “chance to avoid the worst” of what’s happened elsewhere in the country.
Testing confirmed 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — the largest single-day jump since the virus was confirmed in Minnesota.
The latest coronavirus statistics from Tuesday:
- 1,069 cases confirmed via 29,260 tests
- 34 deaths
- 242 cases requiring hospitalization
- 120 people remain in the hospital; 64 in intensive care
- 35 percent of infections via community transmission
- 549 patients recovered
- Age range of patients in intensive care is 25-95 years old
- Nearly 300 cases are in health care workers
Regionally, the cases also continue to grow. Le Sueur County is no longer atop the south central Minnesota list, as Blue Earth County has now jumped to 22 confirmed cases; Le Sueur county has 20 cases confirmed as of Tuesday's report. Elsewhere in the south central region, Rice County has four confirmed cases; Steele County eight; Nicollet County four; Waseca County three; Goodhue County 12; Sibley County one; and Scott County 16.
Despite the coronavirus’ continued spread, Minnesota’s rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases has slowed, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. Case counts on that key metric are now doubling every eight days compared to every one or two days before March 18.
Minnesota has one of the lowest per-capita coronavirus infection rates in the country, state officials note, and just over half the people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.
****
House committee to hear bill on safe elections during pandemic
A Minnesota House committee will hear Wednesday from Secretary of State Steve Simon. He's proposing a bill that would give him temporary expanded authority to ensure the conduct of safe elections during the pandemic. The focus would be to minimize exposure at polling places and maximize voting by mail.
"Minnesotans should not have to choose between their health and their right to vote,” he said in a statement.
Simon said Tuesday's election in Wisconsin, with its long lines, provided a glimpse of what could happen in Minnesota without the temporary changes.
— The Associated Press
U of M to refund more fees, freeze tuition next year, cut some staff salaries
After hearing complaints from students, University of Minnesota officials retroactively extended the dates for which students will get refunds for some services like parking and housing they haven’t been able to use because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Regents unanimously approved a measure on Tuesday to give some approved refunds starting from the first day students were supposed to be back after Spring break in March.
The date had been March 28, but will now be March 16 for Duluth, Rochester and Twin Cities campuses and March 23 for Crookston and Morris campuses.
The board also approved a tuition freeze for next school year and voluntary pay cuts for some staff and administrators, including President Joan Gabel. Gabel said nearly 200 members of senior leadership across five campuses have agreed to work for free for one week.
University leaders are in the process of drafting a budget for next school year that takes into account multiple scenarios for how long the COVID-19 pandemic will continue disrupting classes and campus activities.
— Nina Moini | MPR News
Fargo issues directive asking people to stay home
North Dakota is one of several states that has not implemented stay-at-home orders. But the mayor of the state’s largest city, Fargo, issued a directive on Tuesday that asks people to stay home as much as possible.
Mayor Tim Mahoney said people need avoid social gatherings and unnecessary shopping, wear masks in public and take the pandemic seriously.
"This is an order requiring our people to stay smart by staying home whenever possible to stop the spread and save lives. Make a difference now. We need you to take us seriously,” Mahoney said.
"We would rather be accused of doing too much than doing too little. We cannot be wrong on this. I'm doing what I feel is best for our community and our people. This is real and it's time for real actions by our citizens."
Neighboring West Fargo issued the same directive. The two cities are in Cass County, which has more COVID-19 cases than any other North Dakota county. While North Dakota has not ordered people to stay at home, the state has closed bars, restaurants and schools.
— Dan Gunderson | MPR News