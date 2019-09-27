Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of Sept. 26, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

LARGE DIVISION (Enrollment 900 or more)

School;Record;Points;Previous

1, Muskego (7);5-0;86;1

2, Kimberly (1);5-0;73;2

3, Bay Port (1);5-0;69;4

4, Waunakee;5-0;67;3

5, Mequon Homestead;5-0;50;5

6, Madison Memorial;5-0;36;7

7, Fond du Lac;4-1;30;8

8, Menomonie;5-0;23;9

9, Waterford;5-0;13;10

10, Sun Prairie;4-1;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Verona 9. DeForest 6. Onalaska 5. Franklin 4. Holmen 4. Brookfield Central 3. West De Pere 3. Appleton East 2. Menasha 1.

MEDIUM DIVISION (Enrollment 301-899)

School;Record;Points;Previous

1, Racine St. Cat’s (6);5-0;86;1

2, Stratford (2);5-0;80;3

3, Amherst;5-0;59;6

4, Waukesha Cath. Mem. (1);4-1;55;5

5, Freedom;5-0;53;7

6, Lodi;5-0;41;9

7, Wrightstown;4-1;29;4

8, New Berlin Eisenhower;4-1;20;8

9. St. Croix Central;4-1;19;2

10. Lake Mills;4-1;10;NR

Others receiving votes: Grafton 9. Kiel 8. Sparta 8. Lakeside Lutheran 4. Reedsburg 3. Berlin 2. Bloomer 2. Winneconne 2. Fox Valley Lutheran 1. Lake Country Lutheran 1. Horicon/Hustisford 1. New Berlin West 1. Maple Northwestern 1.

SMALL DIVISION (Enrollment 300 or less)

School;Record;Points;Previous

1, Racine Lutheran (8);5-0;89;1

2, Black Hawk/Warren;5-0;73;2

3, Edgar (1);5-0;71;3

4, Bangor;5-0;56;4

5, Eau Claire Regis;5-0;48;5

6, Mineral Point;5-0;44;6

7, Hilbert;5-0;36;7

8, Johnson Creek;5-0;31;8

9, Lancaster;5-0;27;9

10, Abbotsford;5-0;9;10

Others receiving votes: Randolph 6. Mondovi 3. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. Fond du Lac Springs 1.

