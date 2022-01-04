...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 3 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with areas of
blowing and significantly reduced visibility at times. The
hazardous conditions are expected to impact the Wednesday
morning commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwest wind gusts will cause blowing
snow. Open areas with a deeper snow pack could see whiteout
conditions at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn., addresses a crowd at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 in Rochester, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn said Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19 Monday night and has mild symptoms. Hagedorn says he is vaccinated, but because he has kidney cancer his doctors have asked the Mayo Clinic to observe and treat him.
“I will work with the professionals at Mayo until it is safe for me to return to my home in Blue Earth or travel to work in Washington,” Hagedorn said in a statement released by his office.
Hagedorn, who represents southern Minnesota in Congress, was first diagnosed with stage IV kidney cancer in February of 2019 shortly after winning his first term and said he responded well to treatment.
In July 2021 he announced that the cancer had recurred but said his Mayo Clinic doctors were encouraged by a new U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment.
Hagedorn is married to Jennifer Carnahan, the former chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota.
He is a conservative and a strong backer of former President Donald Trump.
Hagedorn has been facing an investigation by the House Ethics Committee after his office was accused of improperly awarding contracts to companies owned by his aides’ relatives. He has denied having any knowledge of the situation and any wrongdoing.
“Today’s news will not stop me from fighting for America and the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District,” Hagedorn said in the statement from his office on COVID-19. “Thanks to all who have offered their encouragement, prayers, and understanding.”