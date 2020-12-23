Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn is urging no travel in the area until Thursday due to the current poor weather conditions with the winter storm.
Travel should be limited to emergencies only, he said.
"High winds, poor visibility, dangerous wind chills and heavy snow are making for dangerous road conditions. If you are stranded or involved in a crash, stay in your vehicle with your seatbelt on. Do not try to walk away. Make sure you have your winter survival kit close and your cell phone charged. If at all possible, stay home and off of the roadways," said Dunn
Dunn's wish: a safe remainder of 2020
That’s what I want for Christmas. Everyone to remain safe for the rest of 2020 and into next year. To accomplish this, I need your help. After the storm passes and we approach the Christmas and New Year's holiday, I want to impress on everyone the importance of safe driving.
In Rice County, we’ve had a terrible year for serious injury and fatal crashes in 2020. I would love to see everyone stay safe for the remainder of the year and into 2021. To accomplish that goal, we need everyone that is driving to 1) buckle up, 2) drive at or below the speed limit or for the current road conditions, 3) Drive attentively, head up and hands on the steering wheel and finally 4) If you’re using alcohol or drugs that impair your driving, stay put, use a sober ride and don’t drive.
You are loved by so many and they want to see you around for many years to come. Take your driving seriously and make the right choice. Wishing you all a safe and happy holiday.
Highway closures in SW Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed highways in southwestern Minnesota due to numerous crashes and zero visibility including Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border to Blue Earth. The closures are now in effect and include the following counties:
• Blue Earth (Hwy 60 west of Hwy 60/169 junction only)
• Brown (western portion)
• Cottonwood
• Jackson
• Martin
• Nobles
• Rock
• Watonwan
I-90 from South Dakota to Blue Earth
Roadways will remain closed until conditions improve. When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Drivers can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties could apply.
A no travel advisory has been added for some state highways in the following southwest Minnesota counties.
• Blue Earth (rural areas)
• Faribault
• Nicollet (Hwy 111 and Hwy 22)
• Sibley (Hwy 22 and Hwy 19)
• Waseca
Check www.511mn.org for more specifics on closures and advisories.
Snowplows will continue to operate in areas where they can see. Snowplows will be pulled off the road when visibility makes it unsafe for them to operate.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Follow us on Twitter @mndotscentral .