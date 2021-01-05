At least 53 people died last year in fires in Minnesota — a 13 percent increase over the 47 fire deaths in 2019, according to preliminary numbers from the Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division (SFMD). That number is the highest since 2017 when there were 68 fire deaths. Smoking was the leading cause of fatal fires in Minnesota; gas-related explosions was the second-leading cause in 2020.
At least seven people died in smoking-related fires in 2020, but that number could rise as investigators continue determining fire causes. To prevent smoking-related fires, smokers should smoke outside and extinguish their cigarettes in a sturdy ashtray filled with sand or water. Do not discard cigarettes in potted plants, leaves, mulch or other vegetation, do not smoke while on oxygen, and avoid smoking while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
At least five people died in cooking-related fires in 2020.To prevent cooking-related fires, never leave food cooking on the stovetop unattended and use a timer for food in the oven when not in the kitchen. Also, keep items like oven mitts, aprons, paper towels and anything else that can burn at least 3 feet from heat sources.
More historical information on Minnesota fire deaths can be found in our Fire in Minnesota reports.
“There are many little things we can do to prevent a devastating fire from happening in our homes,” State Fire Marshal Jim Smith said. “It is important to practice fire prevention and safety every day.”
In addition to the smoking and cooking fire prevention tips, Minnesotans can keep themselves and their families safe by following these fire prevention and safety tips:
Heating
• Keep space heaters 3 feet from anything combustible.
• Do not leave space heaters unattended and turn them off while sleeping.
• Plug space heaters directly into the wall, not an extension cord or power strip.
• Have your furnace and chimney inspected annually.
Open flames
• Keep candles at least 3 feet from anything that can burn and never leave a candle unattended.
• Use flameless or battery-operated candles instead of real candles.
Smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms
• Test your smoke and CO alarms monthly; change the batteries at least once a year.
• Fires double in size every 60 seconds; a smoke alarm provides the time needed to escape.
• Install smoke alarms in bedrooms, outside sleeping areas and on every level of the home.
• Install CO alarms within 10 feet of each sleeping room or inside each sleeping room.
Family escape planning
Create a family escape plan and practice it twice a year. Start by drawing a map of the residence that shows two ways out of every room. Make sure those ways out are easy to open (make sure windows aren’t painted shut, for example), and practice using different ones. Consider putting an escape ladder near each window on higher levels so as to reach the ground safely in an emergency. Designate a meeting place outside, such as a tree or utility pole.