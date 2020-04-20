Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS THE SOUTHERN HALF OF MINNESOTA... .STRONG WESTERLY WINDS WITH GUSTS IN THE 35 TO 40 MPH RANGE, COMBINED WITH MINIMUM HUMIDITY VALUES IN THE 20S TO LOW 30S, WILL CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY. THE LOWEST HUMIDITY VALUES ARE EXPECTED ACROSS WESTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA. SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN MINNESOTA LATER THIS AFTERNOON, BUT AFTER CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS ARE MET. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA...LOCATIONS SOUTH OF A LINE FROM ALEXANDRIA, TO LITTLE FALLS, MORA, AND RUSH CITY. * WIND...WEST TO NORTHWEST SUSTAINED NEAR 25 MPH THIS AFTERNOON, WITH GUSTS OF 35 TO 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...25 TO 32 PERCENT. * THUNDERSTORMS...SLIGHT CHANCE LATE THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&