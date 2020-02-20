In this Nov. 18, 2019 file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jake Layman (10) lays up the ball in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Layman has been cleared to return to practice with the team. His absence is at 39 straight games and counting because of a sprained left toe. Layman will be re-evaluated in one week before his status is reassessed, which means he’ll sit out at least four more games. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)