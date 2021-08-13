With the return of the Minnesota State Fair comes the return of great dairy traditions, including tasty malts and sundaes, bottomless milk, dairy princesses and butter sculptures.
This year, visitors to the fair have a variety of ways to celebrate all things dairy, including a visit to the Dairy Goodness Bar to enjoy Midwest Dairy’s sixth “Flavor of the Fair”: “You Betcha Berry” malt or sundae. They can also make flavor suggestions for next year.
This year, longtime butter sculptor Linda Christensen will return for her 50th and final year of butter sculpting. She is set to sculpt the newly crowned Princess Kay before passing the job on to her successor, artist and Minnesota native Gerry Kulzer, who will sculpt the remaining finalists and officially take over the role of resident butter sculptor.
Coronation for the 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the Minnesota State Fair Band Shell.
Among the 10 finalists are Kelsey Kuball, 19, of Waterville, and Katrina Thoe, 22, of Hayfield.
Kuball, daughter of Nathan and Shannon Kuball, is the Rice County Dairy Princess.
She is a sophomore at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul studying biblical and theological studies. After graduation, she plans to pursue higher education or ministry. On her family’s farm, her duties include milking cows, cleaning barns, bedding stalls and feeding the animals. She has been showing dairy cattle since she was a cloverbud in 4-H and participated in dairy judging and milk quality contests in FFA.
Thoe, 22, daughter of Jeffrey and Susie Thoe, is the Dodge County Dairy Princess. A nursing student at Winona State University, Thoe plans on using her career and experience as a dairy farmer to help build trust in dairy. On her family’s sixth generation dairy farm, she is responsible for milking cows, feeding youngstock, cleaning equipment and doing field work. Her parents have taught her the importance of caring for the land and livestock. Thoe decided to share the story of dairy during the pandemic by creating TikToks about daily chores on the farm and the safety of dairy products.
Also not to be missed is the All-You-Can-Drink Milk Stand, owned by Minnesota’s dairy farm families. A tradition at the fair since 1955, visitors to the All-You-Can-Drink Milk Stand can purchase a bottomless cup of 2% white or low-fat chocolate milk for just $2.
Midwest Dairy is excited to bring back its sixth “Flavor of the Fair” – a special flavor only available during that year’s state fair. This year’s flavor, “You Betcha Berry,” is a unique and refreshing malt or sundae with a blend of vanilla ice cream topped with blueberries, strawberries and raspberries.