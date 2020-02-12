CONCORD, NH — When Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential campaign last February in a Minneapolis snow storm, many didn’t expect her to make it this far. People didn’t even think she would make it through her announcement speech, she said.
But Klobuchar made it through that speech. She made it through the summer, she made it on to the debate stage, and she made it to New Hampshire. And, on Tuesday night, just like she had the first time, a year and a day before, Klobuchar walked on stage to address a chanting crowd. She stood in front of supporters, campaign volunteers and over 100 press in a Concord conference room to announce she was moving on once again.
In the early days of the New Hampshire primary, Klobuchar said the delayed Iowa results would not dissuade her campaign. Last Thursday at a Foreign Policy event, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg declared Iowa victories, Klobuchar responded to questions from the press on what it would take to continue her campaign to Nevada. Less than a week later, Klobuchar’s claim she was on to the Silver State had new confidence.
“Thank you, New Hampshire,” Klobuchar said, ending her speech Tuesday night. “We are on to Nevada because the best is yet to come.”
The confusion of the Iowa caucus, where Klobuchar garnered a single delegate, gave New Hampshire the opportunity to narrow the field. Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Co.) and businessman Andrew Yang were two of Tuesday night’s casualties. But Klobuchar was one of only three candidates to earn delegates in the Granite State, soaring past her latest polling numbers and winning 19.7% of the vote.
As of Feb. 9, Klobuchar’s RealClearPolitic New Hampshire polling average sat at 11.7, nearly 10 points behind second ranked Buttigieg. In the days leading up to the primary, Klobuchar said it was clear “we got something going on here,” after rising polls and donations. Tuesday night, that surge became reality.
“Tonight in New Hampshire, where everyone had counted us out even a week ago (thank you pundits),” Klobuchar said. “I came back, and we delivered.”
All week, Klobuchar supporters have cited the Minnesota senator as the leading moderate option — the only candidate they saw capable of uniting both the Democratic party and the country.
“I can promise you this,” Klobuchar said in her speech. “When I am behind that desk, I will take responsibility instead of passing it on. I will reach across the aisle and work with Americans in good faith, instead of picking fights. I will bring this country together instead of tearing it apart.”
To get behind “that desk,” Klobuchar will still have to pass both Sanders and Buttigieg, who won 25.9 and 24.4 percent of the New Hampshire vote, respectively, and take down Donald Trump in November. In the Republican New Hampshire primary, Trump garnered 85.7% of the vote, challenged significantly by none (former Mass. Governor Bill Weld earned 9.1%).
Zac Gormley, a Quinnipiac University student who travelled to the watch party said the results were something Klobuchar’s campaign could build off of into the Nevada caucuses.
“If she stays around 20%,” Gormley said as results started to come in, “that’s a victory.”
According to RealClearPolitic, Klobuchar is polling at just 3.0 points in Nevada, behind even recently dropped-out Yang. In South Carolina, her polling average is just 2.0. Jeffery Cooper, a Portsmouth native who voted for Klobuchar, said he is confident in the senator’s future success because “after this showing, (the media) has to consider her a top tier candidate.”
“She has an uphill climb to the nomination, but all that matters is November,” Cooper said. “I've talked to other people and I say this is all about November, the nomination means nothing if we lose in November.”
The “Klobmentum,” as Klobuchar supporters and staffers have dubbed it, was apparent on primary night. Over 250 press RSVP’d to Tuesday’s watch party, deputy national press secretary CJ Warnke said, and supporters flooded in from neighbouring states to see Klobuchar in person. Carrying that momentum on to Nevada, South Carolina and Super Tuesday, however, is what will truly define Klobuchar’s White House bid. But on Tuesday night, perhaps only for a moment, the Klobuchar campaign had a chance to take the moment in.
“What a week it has been,” Warnke sighed after Klobuchar left the stage.