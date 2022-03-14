Minnesota gained 10,200 jobs in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to numbers recently released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
This follows the addition of 2,500 jobs in December. The jobs growth from December to January is the largest single-month growth since July 2021. The private sector gained 9,100 jobs, up 0.4%, continuing a four-month-long job gains streak.
The unemployment rate ticked down in January to 2.9% from 3.0% in December.
The labor force participation rate rose from 67.3% to 67.6%. Nationally, the unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.0% and the labor force participation rate also rose three-tenths of a percentage point to 62.2%.
“Today’s job numbers show great momentum at a critical time in our economy,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “And a jump in labor force participation shows that efforts to connect job seekers with great jobs are succeeding.”
Over the month in Minnesota, two supersectors lost jobs and nine gained jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Over the year, Minnesota gained 74,111 payroll jobs, up 2.7%. The private sector gained 69,309 jobs, up 2.9%.
These gains put total non-farm employment 122,181 jobs short of January 2020 employment and 96,760 jobs short in the private sector.
Four super-sectors posted negative annual growth, with a less than 1% loss. Two super-sectors experienced huge over-the-year gains. Leisure and hospitality gained 48,544 jobs (26.7%) and the other services super-sector gained 8,915 jobs (8.9%).
Minnesota lost 417,600 jobs from February through April 2020 and has since gained 296,800 jobs as of January. That's 71% of the jobs lost on a seasonally adjusted basis. The private sector has regained 75% of the jobs lost.
Many Minnesotans continue to be out of work, but the employment impact of the pandemic on workers has been difficult to measure. The pandemic caused some people to drop out of the workforce, lowering labor force participation, which resulted in an unemployment rate below what would be expected given job losses.