Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&