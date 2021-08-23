Days after MNGOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan resigned her post, it’s unclear who wants to take on the job of rebuilding the Minnesota Republican Party.
On Monday, state Sen. Mark Koran, R-North Branch, said in a statement he would not run for party chair.
“We will clean our house and address the issues thrust upon us and come out with a brighter future,” he said.
Carnahan announced she would step down a week after a major party donor and close friend, Anton Lazzaro, was indicted on charges related to sex trafficking. Through his attorney he has denied the charges.
In the days since, allegations emerged that she was an emotionally abusive leader who created a hostile and toxic workplace and turned a blind eye to sexual harassment of young Republican women who did work for the state party. Carnahan says she was unaware of any sexual harassment, and her attorney told Politico she is considering defamation lawsuits.
Koran, who earlier this year lost his race against Carnahan, said his responsibilities as lawmakers have grown since he first ran for party chair. He is now chair of the legislative audit commission at the Capitol.
No Republican has announced a run for party chair, but some names have circulated including former state Rep. Kelly Fenton of Woodbury who has previously served as deputy chair; former state Sen. David Hann of Eden Prairie is another potential candidate.
David FitzSimmons, chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, jokingly threatened to block people on social media who have urged him to run for party chair.