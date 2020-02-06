Minnesota House Democratic leaders line up for a news conference Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the state Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota. Pictured left to right are Rep. Michael Howard, of Richfield; House Majority Whip Liz Olson, of Duluth; Assistant Majority Leader Fue Lee, of Minneapolis; Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, of Golden Valley; Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park; Rep. David Pinto, of St. Paul; Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, of Eden Prairie; and Assistant Majority Leader Jamie Long, of Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)