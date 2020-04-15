FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, United Healthcare correspondence is seen in North Andover, Mass. UnitedHealth Group’s on-and-off relationship with the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplaces is heating up again. The nation’s largest health insurance provider is looking to jump back into a market it largely fled a few years ago after suffering huge losses. Company leaders said Wednesday, April 15, 2020, that they started thinking about a potential expansion before the coronavirus pandemic hit, and they are still reviewing markets. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)