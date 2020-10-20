Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED FOR AFTERNOON AND EVENING COMMUTE... .A WINTER STORM WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR AREAS ALONG AND NEAR THE US-12 CORRIDOR, FROM MONTEVIDEO AND GRANITE FALLS EAST TO THE TWIN CITIES IN MINNESOTA, OVER TO EAU CLAIRE AND CHIPPEWA FALLS IN WISCONSIN. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR REGIONS NORTH AND SOUTH OF THE WARNING. SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSPREAD MUCH OF THE AREA TODAY, WITH SNOWFALL RATES BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES PER HOUR EXPECTED THROUGH MUCH OF THE AFTERNOON. WIDESPREAD SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES IS EXPECTED, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WARNING AREA. THE AFTERNOON COMMUTE WILL BE IMPACTED, SO PLAN FOR ADDITIONAL TRAVEL TIME. MIXED PRECIPITATION, INCLUDING FREEZING DRIZZLE, IS POSSIBLE TOWARD THE END OF THE EVENT THIS EVENING, AND NEAR I-90 WHERE A MIXTURE WITH RAIN IS MORE LIKELY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&