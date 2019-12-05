Updated: 4:57 p.m.
A Minnesota National Guard helicopter carrying three crew members crashed Thursday afternoon in Stearns County.
The Black Hawk helicopter took off around 2 p.m. for what the Guard described as a “maintenance test flight” and called mayday about nine minutes after takeoff, according to Minnesota National Guard Sgt. Blair Heusdens.
Emergency responders were gathering in an area of Stearns County southwest of St. Cloud.
Firefighters from a St. Paul fire department rescue squad have been deployed as part of the Minnesota Aviation Rescue Team — a partnership with St. Paul firefighters and the Minnesota State Patrol that combines State Patrol helicopters and pilots and St. Paul rescue crew.
“Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our Guardsmen and our thoughts are with our soldiers and their families at this time,” the Guard said in a statement.