There's a "relatively slim" chance of Minnesota school buildings reopening this year, Gov. Tim Walz said, calling it a "heartbreaking" situation for families and students, especially those in the 2020 graduating class.
His announcement came as state officials continued scrambling to find medical and laboratory supplies as COVID-19 continues sending more Minnesotans to the hospital.
Regionally, the cases also continue to grow. Le Sueur County is atop the south central Minnesota list with 18 cases confirmed as of Thursday's report; the MDH has not confirmed community spread in the county. Elsewhere in the south central region, Rice County now has four confirmed cases; Steele County six; Nicollet County three; Waseca County three; Goodhue County four; Sibley County one; Blue Earth County 10; and Scott County 10.
The latest statewide numbers from Thursday:
- 742 positive cases via 22,394 tests
- 18 deaths
- 75 people in the hospital; 38 in intensive care units
- 373 patients recovered
- 47 is the median case age
- 25-98 is the age range for cases requiring intensive care
- 31 percent of cases caused by community transmission
At least financially, coronavirus patients could get some relief. Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley told reporters Thursday that the participating plans — including Blue Cross, HealthPartners and Medica — have agreed to waive in-network cost-sharing for treatment of COVID-19 at least through May.
"If you get sick with COVID-19, your focus should only be on getting better and recovering,” he said “You shouldn't have to worry about getting a bill that could ruin you financially, especially during this difficult time.”
The health plans have not committed to cover sharing costs for out-of-network service but the Commerce Department continues to talk with them about it, Kelley added.
****
Developments from around the state
MOA to host blood drives
The Mall of American remains closed for shoppers because of COVID-19 but it will soon be used as a temporary blood drive site.
The mall will host American Red Cross Blood drives April 7-8 and17-18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the north atrium.
Blood driver organizers say the largest mall in North America provides a spacious place to practice safe social distancing guidelines.
People donating must make an appointment ahead of time on the American Red Cross website.
The Red Cross says it supplies 40 percent of the country's blood supply, which has been reduced because of the coronavirus pandemic.
— Nina Moini | MPR News
Minneapolis park pools, beaches won't open this summer
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced Thursday that it won't open the city's beaches, wading pools and water parks this summer because of the coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement, the park board said "the level of public congregation that takes place at aquatic facilities and the level of staff required to operate these facilities will make it impossible to open and manage these facilities safely this summer."
Restrooms in city parks also will remain closed, though some portable toilets will be available.
Officials also announced that all Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board spring and summer events are canceled through Aug. 31, including spring and summer sports leagues that can't follow social distancing rules. And most seasonal and temporary summer jobs in Minneapolis parks will not be filled this year.
The Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden also will remain closed, because its narrow paths don't allow for social distancing.
Parks and trails, including off-leash dog parks, remain open in Minneapolis, though officials urged people to follow social distancing rules. Find more information here.
— Andrew Krueger | MPR News
U plan to refund student fees draws scrutiny
University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel will present a proposal to regents on Friday for refunding student fees after some students complained about being shortchanged.
The university earlier said it would issue a flat credit of $1,200 for housing and dining fees to students who had to move off campus due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
But U of M students typically pay more than $5,000 per semester for room and board. Some students circulated online petitions urging the U to refund a larger amount.
One state legislator said he planned to draft a bill requiring Minnesota's colleges and universities to refund at least 90 percent of students' unused room and board costs.
— Kirsti Marohn | MPR News