MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Zack Annexstad has a foot injury that will sideline him indefinitely, ending for now the competition with fellow sophomore Tanner Morgan for the starting spot.
The Gophers announced Saturday that Annexstad was hurt in practice the day before.
“Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, and we feel terrible for Zack,” coach P.J. Fleck said. “He worked extremely hard in the spring and summer to put himself in position to compete for the starting job, and I know he will recover from this setback to be even stronger.”
Annexstad started Minnesota’s first seven games in 2018 as a true freshman, before injuries hampered him over the second half of the season and Morgan took over the job. Annexstad completed 51.9% of his passes for 1,277 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Finlay, Mannone lead Minnesota United to win over Timbers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ethan Finlay scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time, Vito Mannone had five saves for his second consecutive shutout and Minnesota United beat the Portland Timbers 1-0 on Sunday.
Mannone has shutouts in three of his last four games. Minnesota (11-7-5) is unbeaten, with five wins, in its last seven.
Portland’s Larrys Mabiala was called for a hand ball in the area and, after video review confirmed the call, Finlay converted from the spot in the second minute of stoppage time.
The Timbers had 57% possession and controlled much of the action but couldn’t convert. Sebastian Blanco missed wide on a chance in the third minute and his long-range shot in the 16th was tipped over the crossbar by Mannone — who made a double-save in the 29th minute. Brian Fernandez first-timed a shot off the post in the 78th and his header in the 82nd slipped just over the crossbar.
The Timbers (9-9-4) had their six game unbeaten streak snapped.
Vikings sign 6th-year CB Bené Benwikere
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed cornerback Bené Benwikere, adding experience at position where their depth has taken a hit.
Benwikere has spent time with six teams over his first five NFL seasons, since being drafted by Carolina in the fifth round out of San Jose State in 2014. He broke his left leg late in the 2015 season and has bounced around since then, playing in 54 games with 22 starts. Last year, he started eight games for Arizona before finishing the year with Oakland.
Though the Vikings’ top three cornerbacks are well established with Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander, Mike Hughes remains on the physically unable to perform list while rehabilitating from a torn left ACL that cut short his rookie season after six games. Holton Hill, whose role was elevated after Hughes was hurt and filled in when Rhodes and Waynes missed two games apiece to injury, has been suspended by the league for the first eight games.