ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Human Services overpaid the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the White Earth Nation by $25.3 million for medication-assisted therapy treatments covered under Medicaid, according to internal memos obtained by the Pioneer Press.
DHS officials learned this spring that they overpaid the two tribes for therapy used to treat substance abuse disorder, the memos state. The agency reimbursed the tribes for in-person visits with health care providers when the patients were actually self-administering the medication at home.
The situation has led to resignations in at least one of the tribal governments, strained relations, and appears to have officials scrambling to figure out what happened and how long it’s been going on, according to state and tribal records and statements, which are sometimes contradictory.
The $25.3 million in overpayments is a preliminary estimate. The internal state memo does not state how this happened. Medicaid payments to tribal providers are fully funded by the federal government, with DHS acting as an intermediary.
Walz statement
Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement that the overpayments occurred over the past five years — before he took office in January — and that the payment structure was fixed in May.
Here’s his full statement:
“When I first took office, I directed my new commissioners to surface issues within their agencies. The Department of Human Services uncovered this problem, which had been going on for the last five years,” Walz said.
“My administration finds problems, and we deal with them. That is why we are confronting this issue head on. As of May, the payment structure was corrected, and the problem was stopped.
“We are now taking a deeper dive to figure out the root of this issue and help ensure nothing like it happens again. In order to do this, we brought the issue to the Office of the Legislative Auditor who has agreed to conduct an investigation. We welcome that report.
“I have spoken directly with tribal leadership, and I am committed to working with them to get to the bottom of what happened here while ensuring Minnesotans get the treatment they need.”
State Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles confirmed that his office learned of the overpayments 10 days ago and will soon start an investigation.
DHS appears to be working with the tribes and the federal government to determine how much money is owed, how it will be paid back and how this breakdown even happened. But there’s also tension between the state and at least White Earth.
White Earth statement
According to White Earth, the tribal government began looking into the issue before the state — and the state has been less than cooperative.
“We are deeply troubled by the lack of meaningful consultation on this issue and assert that none of the communications with the Tribe concerning this topic qualifies as appropriate government-to-government conversations,” Eugene “Umsy” Tibbetts, White Earth vice chairman, said in a statement Thursday. The statement continues: “At a bare minimum, we expected an actual dialogue between a state agency and a tribal government as ordered by the governor. That is manaaji’idiwin — respect.”
In the two-page statement, Tibbetts said the tribe began investigating the issue before the state, and that its own investigations have led to at least one resignation and a behavioral health director being placed on “investigative suspension.”
Tibbetts said he understood the overbilling to have started in 2017 and that DHS was requesting “an $11 million take back” in overbilled funds. “The Tribe will honor this claim so long as it is proven,” he said.
But he made it clear that he believes the state shares blame.
“Because DHS and the state were the architects of the billing structure that is being recalled, and specific tribal employees that designed the billing for the tribe have since resigned amid the audits the tribe authorized in 2018 and 2019, the situation calls for shared responsibility,” he said.
The tension between White Earth in particular and the Walz administration is striking because the administration has highlighted tribal relations as a priority. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is a citizen of the White Earth Nation.
DHS under scrutiny
The news adds to ongoing turmoil at the state’s largest agency, which has a nearly $18 billion budget and oversees a range of programs for the most vulnerable residents. Over the past few weeks, several senior DHS officials resigned — and in some cases un-resigned — from their leadership posts. And in most of the cases, no one has publicly explained why.
State Sen. Michelle Benson, a Republican from Ham Lake who chairs the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, said the overpayments are the latest indication of “a lack of discipline and accountability that is part of the culture at DHS.”
Benson’s committee has scheduled an Aug. 13 hearing to look into ongoing issues at the agency.
“This is a symptom of the larger problem at DHS. They have lax accountability, they don’t take program integrity seriously. … The pattern keeps repeating itself,” Benson said in an interview, calling the agency’s problems “so infuriating.”
DHS had not responded to a request for comment Thursday morning.
Health officials with the Leech Lake Band could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.