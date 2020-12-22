Public health officials have strongly advised older people to stay at home as much as possible to avoid COVID-19 infection, but some Minnesotans are proving social isolation doesn’t mean they can’t be active in creating solutions in a challenging time.
This month, AARP Minnesota and the Pollen media group are unveiling an annual “50 Over 50” list, now in its fifth year. On the list are people pushing aside stereotypes about aging by making significant contributions in a variety of ways.
AARP volunteer Bev Bachel said many of this year’s honorees quickly pivoted in the evolving COVID crisis to find ways to help.
“There’s a shop teacher in Farmington who took the shop equipment home to his dining-room table,” she said, “and, with the help of his students, has been making face masks that have been delivered to hundreds of Minnesotans.”
Others on the list have taken action to push for system changes in the racial reckoning of 2020. Next Thursday, this year’s winners will be announced and organizers will premiere a “50 Over 50” documentary, which will be available on AARP Minnesota’s YouTube or Facebook pages.
One of this year’s honorees is Elaine Rasmussen, chief executive of Social Impact Strategies Group, which provides education and other services for inclusive economic development. She said taking this type of action gives her a sense of creating a better future for the younger people in her life.
“Being in the second half of my life, I’m really wanting to be very clear about my intolerance of the structures of inequity, being a 50-year-old Black woman,” she said. “But also, the next world is not my world — it is my children and my children’s children.”
The first “50 Over 50” list was released in 2016. Over time, more than 250 older Minnesotans have been honored for their efforts to improve the lives of others.