While the 1st District race hadn't been called as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn was on track to defeat DFL challenger Dan Feehan in a close race. Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis candidate Bill Rood had won nearly 6% of the vote.
At about 2 a.m., Hagedorn declared victory.
“I’m honored by the opportunity to serve Minnesota for another two years in the U.S. House of Representatives, and I look forward to continuing to fight on behalf of our southern Minnesota values and rural way of life," he said in an emailed statement.
If Hagedorn emerges as the winner, it will be the second time in two years that the Congressman eeked out a win against the DFLer. Hagedorn had previously run against now Gov. Tim Walz for the 1st District spot, but was unable to capture the seat until Walz gave up the post to run for Minnesota governor.
Votes so far with all precincts counted:
Bill Rood — 21,223 (5.79%)
Jim Hagedorn — 177,940 (48.57%)
Dan Feehan — 166,945 (45.56%)