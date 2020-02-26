ST. PAUL, Minn. – The New House Republican Caucus on Wednesday responded to the universal gun registration bill and the red flag bill that are scheduled to be heard on the House Floor Thursday. These bills take guns away from law-abiding citizens and attack individual rights and personal freedoms.
“I want to be absolutely clear, I will not support any bill that diminishes our rights to bear arms under the Second Amendment,” said Rep. Tim Miller (R- Prinsburg). “These bills do nothing to protect people. They simply take away your rights.”
“These bills both represent clear and deliberate violations of the United States Constitution. It is irresponsible for a state legislature to pass laws that violate the Constitution and also place the citizenry and law enforcement in harm’s way,” said Rep. Steve Drazkowski (R- Mazeppa).
“Just no. There is absolutely no way to fix these bills,” said Rep. Cal Bahr (R- East Bethel). “These bills steal liberty, freedom, and the ability for any law abiding citizen in the state to defend themselves.”
“In response to the proposed red flag bill, five counties have already passed resolutions stating they will not enforce this unconstitutional law, and more than a half dozen other counties are taking this up,” said Rep. Jeremy Munson (R- Lake Crystal). “We shouldn’t be putting our officers in extreme danger, taking guns from people who have not committed a crime. We live in a country where you’re innocent until proven guilty, not the other way around.”
The universal gun registration bill requires the state to conduct background checks for private firearm transfers and also raises the age to receive a firearm in a private transfer from 18 to 21. The red flag bill allows for firearms to be taken away from people who are said to be “at-risk” without usually required due process and potentially put people, including law enforcement, in harm’s way.
The NHRC is sending a letter to each of Minnesota’s counties encouraging them to adopt Second Amendment sanctuary county resolutions. These counties are sending a strong message to St. Paul about their disagreement with the unconstitutional gun confiscation bills in our state.