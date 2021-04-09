For 18 months starting now, April 2021, 25 artists in St. Paul’s Frogtown and Rondo neighborhoods will each receive $500/month in unrestricted support. The artists are part of a new pilot program from Springboard for the Arts. Announced yesterday (Monday, April 5), the program was inspired by the City of St. Paul’s People’s Prosperity Pilot and the Mayors for a Guaranteed Income network. It will not be funded by tax dollars, but by the McKnight and Bush foundations, both based in the Twin Cities.
When COVID struck in March 2020, Springboard was quick to respond by beefing up its Emergency Relief Fund to provide artists with one-time $500 grants. As requests for assistance blew up, Springboard moved $10,000 from its budget into the fund and accepted donations through GiveMN. Over the past year, creative workers in the region received more than $1.5 million in direct aid.
The announcement came days after the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released a report detailing the growth in the arts and cultural sector in pre-COVID 2019 – and the rise in unemployment among artists in the third quarter of 2020. In 2019, arts and cultural economic activity accounted for nearly $920 billion of gross domestic product. In the third quarter of 2020, 27 percent of musicians, 52 percent of actors and 55 percent of dancers and choreographers were unemployed.
Springboard’s pilot program will provide direct, no-strings-attached cash support to artists affected by the pandemic. It will explore the impact of guaranteed income on artists, culture bearers and creative workers at a neighborhood level. And “it gives us the opportunity to demonstrate and advocate nationally that culture makers need to be included in the work to make our economy more equitable and just,” Springboard Executive Director Laura Zabel said in a statement.
Recipients will be selected at random from an eligible pool of artists who have received support from Springboard’s Emergency Relief Fund. At least 75 percent will be Black, Native and/or people of color.
Springboard isn’t alone. On March 25, San Francisco announced its own guaranteed income pilot program. Starting in May, 130 local artists in neighborhoods hit hardest by the pandemic will receive $1,000/month for six months. This program is taking applications through April 15. So far, to the best of our knowledge, San Francisco and St. Paul are the only cities in the U.S. to give this a try.