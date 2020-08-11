AARP has launched “Protect Voters 50+,” a comprehensive voter engagement campaign to support and protect Americans age 50 and up as they vote in the 2020 elections. The campaign will provide information on where candidates stand on issues that matter to Americans 50-plus and help them cast their votes safely from home or in-person.
A centerpiece of the campaign will focus on providing customized, state-by-state information about voting options this fall. AARP’s print publications will produce separate editions for each state, accompanied by direct mail, digital communications and paid media. The campaign will also advocate for enhanced absentee ballot access and pursue litigation when needed.
“The bottom line is that 50-plus voters are a major force in every election, and they are not a lock for either party,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. “To win, candidates must talk about the issues important to them– including voting safely from home or in-person, preventing cuts to Social Security and Medicare, and lowering prescription drug prices.”
“AARP is demanding action to make sure that Americans 50-plus – whether they are working parents, family caregivers, or seniors in nursing homes – can vote and make their voices heard,” said John Hishta, AARP senior vice president of campaigns. “Politicians need to protect the health and financial security of voters 50+, especially during this pandemic.”
The “Protect Voters 50+” campaign will provide people with the information they need about this year’s elections, including:
• Video voters guides
• Battleground state polling
• Issue briefings
• Direct mail, text messaging, social media and paid media
In battlegrounds across the country, AARP will track key races, sponsor debates, and host tele-townhall events. Election information will be provided through a full-scale digital effort, including, aarp.org/election2020, AARP Now app, social media, and news alerts.