Weather Alert

...WIND, COLD, AND SNOW COULD IMPACT TRAVEL ON WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT... .A significant change in the weather is coming on Wednesday. Winter Storm Watches, Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories cover most of the area for Wednesday into Wednesday night. The Winter Storm Warning runs from west central into central Minnesota. The Winter Storm Watch is south and east of that and extends through the Twin Cities metro area. A Winter Weather Advisory is situation to the south and east of the watch and extends to the Iowa border and into a portion of west central Minnesota. Blizzard conditions could develop in open areas of western and central Minnesota. Strong northwest winds of 35 to 45 mph will develop Wednesday, with gusts over 50 mph possible in western Minnesota. Temperatures will start out around 30 degrees, and fall throughout the day, going below zero overnight. In addition to the wind and cold, at least 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected across the entire area, with amounts of 4 to 6 inches north of Interstate 94 and west of the Saint Croix River. Any snow that develops will lead to reduced visibility and impact holiday travel. Please continue to check the forecast for updates, especially if you have travel plans Wednesday or Wednesday night. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Rice, Goodhue and Steele Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to midnight CST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&