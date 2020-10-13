This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Prosecutors have offered additional explanation about why they believe longer sentences should be given if the four former Minneapolis police officers are convicted in the death of George Floyd. In a court filing Monday, Oct. 12 in Hennepin County, prosecutors said the position of trust the officers held and Floyd’s vulnerability are two reasons why the men, if convicted, should receive longer sentences than guidelines recommend. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)