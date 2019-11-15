From left, Bob Kell of the Mainstreet Project, Kate Edward of Renewing the Countryside, Jennifer Nelson of the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service and Brett Olson of Renewing the Countryside are shown at a farmland summit on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Red Wing, Minn. The four serve as farmland access navigators through the Farmland Access Hub, an organization of nonprofits, government agencies and others interested in helping beginning farmers. The program is supported through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and serves farmers in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. (AP)