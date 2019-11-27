In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin players hold up Paul Bunyan's Axe up after winning 31-0 against Minnesota in an NCAA college football game, in Minneapolis. More than Paul Bunyan’s Axe is on the line in college football’s most-played rivalry. The winner of Saturday’s game between No. 9 Minnesota and No. 13 Wisconsin wins a division title, and plays No. 2 Ohio State in the Big Ten title game. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)