Gov. Tim Walz Friday eased back on the state’s COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions to let Minnesotans go golfing and hit the lakes, starting this weekend.
He and state health leaders are expected to brief reporters at 2 p.m. on the latest efforts to manage the spread of the disease. The state health department reported that 111 deaths have been connected to COVID-19 up 17 from Thursday. Hospitalizations rose, and 106 people were in intensive care units, up three from the prior day.
With the weather warming and pressure rising to allow more outdoor activities during the pandemic, the governor last week said he’d told his commissioners to come up with guidelines for reopening recreation within social distancing guidelines. But cautioned: "I will not sacrifice the health of Minnesotans and the gains we've made."
Beyond golf and boating, the open water fishing season is expected to open as scheduled next month, although Walz canceled planned events around the annual Governor’s Fishing Opener weekend. Hunting and fishing were not part of the activities restricted by the stay-at-home order.
Walking, hiking, running, biking and driving for pleasure have been allowed under the stay-home rules providing people stayed at least 6 feet apart. Outdoor shooting ranges are also allowed to open.
Campgrounds and dispersed camping, outdoor recreational equipment retail stores, recreational equipment rental, charter boats, launches, and guided fishing remain closed.
News that Minnesotans could hit the links and lakes came a day after University of Minnesota researchers say they could soon be ready to test 10,000 people daily for COVID-19, a development that could help give health experts a better understanding of the coronavirus’ true extent and lead to a reopening of the state.
Walz this week has said repeatedly that Minnesota needs a drastic increase in COVID-19 testing in the next three weeks in order to begin safely reopening the state's economy. He’s pushing for 5,000 completed tests a day by May 4, when his stay-at-home order is set to expire.
The U of M is asking the Legislature for $20 million to ramp up its testing efforts. Researchers at the school started from scratch to build a testing regimen that wouldn’t suffer from current supply shortages.