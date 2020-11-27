Minnesota officials on Friday reported 101 deaths of COVID-19, well exceeding the previous daily death report record of 72 people with the disease, which had tied a single-day record set last week. With the latest toll, deaths also crossed the 1,000 mark for the month of November.
After a break on Thursday for the holiday, health officials released data from Wednesday. On Saturday, the health department will release statistics for two days at once, Thursday and Friday.
Minnesotans were urged to keep Thanksgiving gatherings to those in the household only, and some were marking gatherings with empty chairs at their table to represent loss.
Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that setting a record of deaths in a single day is a reminder for Minnesotans to double efforts to protect neighbors, family members and friends.
“This Thanksgiving, many Minnesotans set their holiday table smaller than they normally do. Many chose to do so to protect their family from the spread of COVID-19. But for the more than 3,000 families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, it wasn’t a choice. Those chairs will always remain empty,” Walz said in a statement.
“As we hit this somber milestone, we owe those families a promise. We must promise them that their loved ones did not die in vain. We must honor them by fighting this virus at every turn.”
Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:
3,476 deaths
295,001 positive cases, 244,982 off isolation (83 percent)
4 million tests, 2.4 million people tested (about 42 percent of the population)
11 percent seven-day testing rate (officials find 5 percent concerning)
One hopeful sign: the rate of positive tests — a key measure officials follow to judge the spread of the disease — is trending downward, although it remains far higher than the 5 percent officials find concerning.
Is a pandemic peak in sight? Officials say probably not.
New hospitalizations topped 300 for a second straight day Wednesday, and are still high in Friday’s release at 277.
Daily case rates showed gradual improvement. The 5,704 cases reported would have set a record as little as three weeks ago, but is way down from 7,877 recorded on Nov. 19.
Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on Tuesday tamped down hopes that the current data pointed to a consistent improvement in conditions, and she noted hospital admissions remain high.
“We would not consider that we have any sort of a reliable trend just yet,” Malcolm told reporters.
“While we’ve certainly been pleased to see somewhat lower case counts in recent days, we think that this might be another of those patterns that we’ve seen earlier in the epidemic,” she said. “Possibly we are in a trough now between waves and do not necessarily think that what we’ve seen in recent days represents the downside of a peak.”
Health authorities remain concerned about another possible hospitalization jump in a few weeks following Thanksgiving holiday gatherings where family members and friends without symptoms may unknowingly spread the virus.
Caseloads spread across age groups
New cases have been climbing over the past month among all age groups.
People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 57,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 31,000 among people ages 20 to 24.
The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with nearly 23,000 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.
The numbers help explain why experts remain particularly concerned about teens and young adults as spreaders of the virus.
Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations.
It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.
Walz said recently the state has data showing infection rates rising around bar and restaurant activity after 9 p.m. among young adults, noting that people who have the virus but don’t have symptoms may be unwittingly spreading it.
Virus surges across rural Minnesota
Regionally, central and northern Minnesota have driven much of the recent increase in new cases while Hennepin and Ramsey counties show some of the slowest case growth in the state.
The fastest growing outbreaks remain largely along the state’s western border with the Dakotas, where the virus is spreading unchecked. But new cases are rising everywhere in Minnesota.
Collectively, rural areas continue to report the most new COVID-19 cases per capita.
Latino cases climb
In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.
Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.
Similar trends hold true for Minnesota’s Indigenous residents. Counts among Indigenous people jumped in October relative to population.
Cases among all races and ethnicities continue to rise, although currently the growth is slowest among Black Minnesotans, who reported the most new COVID-19 cases per capita for much of the spring and summer.